Murder charges filed against Topeka man

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man is officially charged with murder for his role in a deadly shooting two weeks ago.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay filed the charges against James Boatwright on Tuesday.

On April 4, police responded to a shooting at Southwest 5th Street & Southwest Western Avenue. When officers arrived, they found D’Angelo Payne in a car with a gunshot wound to the head. He died on the scene.

Boatwright is facing charges of first degree murder, firing a gun into an occupied car and violating Governor Laura Kelly’s Stay At Home order.

Topeka police are still investigating this shooting. If anyone has any information, they’re asked to call police.