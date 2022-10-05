TOPEKA (KSNT) – Murder charges have been filed against a man accused of shooting and killing a man last week at an apartment complex.

According to the Shawnee County DA’s Office, Bruce Joe Holloway Jr. has been charged with premeditated first degree murder and aggravated battery in relation to the death of Keith Gaylord Jr. on Sept. 30. His bond has been set at $1 million and he will be set to appear for a scheduling conference in the future.

On Friday, Sept. 30 at 10 a.m., law enforcement responded to a call on a shooting at 1701 SW 37th St. at the Meadowlark Apartments. Upon arrival, police found Gaylord suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A second adult male was taken to an area hospital to be treated for a non-fatal gunshot wound.

A follow-up investigation resulted in two search warrants being served at homes in Topeka as well as one in Lawrence. Holloway was found and taken into custody in Lawrence on Sept. 30.