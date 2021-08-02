Murder charge filed against woman involved in Topeka crash that killed child

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Multiple criminal charges, including first-degree murder, were filed against a woman involved in a deadly crash in Topeka, according to Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay.

On May 9, police were called to Southeast 31st Street and Southeast California Avenue on a report of a two-vehicle crash. After investigating, officers found a Ford Fusion had been traveling north on California Avenue when it veered to the right, hit a mailbox, then over-corrected into southbound lanes where it hit a southbound Dodge Journey head-on.

Jhanae Alexus Tate was identified as the driver of the Ford Fusion. Kagay said Tate had an 18-month old child in her car who didn’t appear to be properly restrained and died as a result of injuries from the crash. There were two adults and two kids in the Dodge Journey who had to be taken to the hospital for injuries.

Kagay said his office has filed multiple criminal charges against Tate including:

First degree murder, committed during an inherently dangerous felony

Involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence

Aggravated endangering a child

4 counts of aggravated battery

Driving under the influence

Improper child restraint

Failure to maintain a lane

Tate was taken into custody. Her bond is set at $1,000,000.