TOPEKA (KSNT) – Criminal charges have been filed against Jahiem Brown for the murder of Louis Perez Cantrell. Brown is now facing additional charges after ballistics evidence linked him to four other recent shootings.

On July 5, police responded to a call in the 200 block of SE Lawrence Street to find Cantrell suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He later died at an area hospital.

Police believe Cantrell was shot during a confrontation outside his apartment with a group of people who were lighting off fireworks next to his car. Through their investigation, police say they identified Brown as the shooter and arrested him the next day.

Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay says his office has filed criminal charges against Brown for the homicide, as well as four other shootings since May 28. He says ballistics evidence from the gun in Brown’s possession linked him to the other crimes.

Kagay said the charges include:

Intentional Second Degree Murder

Theft of a Firearm

Criminal Discharge of a Firearm at an Occupied Vehicle

Criminal Damage to Property

Battery

Aggravated Battery

Attempted Aggravated Robbery

Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Brown remains in jail on a $1,000,000 bond.