Murder trial delayed in shooting involving Washburn football players

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The man accused in the murder of a Washburn University football player has been delayed.

The trial for Franciso Mendez was slated to begin on Oct. 26 in Shawnee County District Court. At a motion hearing on Tuesday, the defense attorney asked for a continuance of the jury trial and the state did not object. Mendez faces 12 charges after the shooting that killed Dwane Simmons and injured Corey Ballentine, both Washburn football players at the time. It happened just hours after Ballentine was drafted to play in the NFL for the New York Giants. The crime happened at a party in late April of 2019.

The next court appearance for Mendez is set for Nov. 12.