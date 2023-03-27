TOPEKA (KSNT) – The victim of a recent murder in the Capital City has been identified by police Monday.

Donna Eubanks with the Topeka Police Department (TPD) reports the victim of a weekend shooting has been identified as Deaundreya D. Caraway, 38, of Topeka.

Police were called at 10:13 a.m. on March 26 to the 1500 block of Southeast Quincy on a report of a shooting, according to Eubanks. Upon arrival, they found a victim, later identified as Caraway, suffering from a gunshot wound. Caraway was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, you can reach out to the TPD at telltpd@topeka.org or by calling 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or online by clicking here.