TOPEKA (KSNT) – Enoki Mushrooms are being recalled in the U.S. because the product may be contaminated with listeria.

The Food and Drug Administration announced that Green Day Produce, Inc. Enoki Mushrooms are being recalled as of Nov. 17. The affected mushrooms were sold from Sept. 2022 to Oct. 2022.

The mushrooms were sold nationwide to distributors and retail stores. The clear package is 200g/7.05 oz. with “Enoki Mushroom” written on the front and Green Day Produce, Inc. on the back. The mushrooms are a product of Korea.

The recalls comes after the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development revealed listeria monocytogenes were found in the 300g/7.05 oz. package of mushrooms.

The UPC is 16430-69080 and is located on the back side of the package. There is no lot code or dates on the package.

Listeria is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakended immune systems. Healthy people can suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths for those that are pregnant.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with this problem, but distribution has been suspended.

Consumers who have purchased 200g/7.05 oz. packages of Enoki are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a refund. Questions can be directed to the company at 323-587-4688.

