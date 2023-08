TOPEKA (FOX 43) – Diana Friend with the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library joined the Fox 43 AM Live Show to speak about an event coming up this weekend.

The “Music For a Sunday Afternoon” event is happening this Sunday, Aug. 15 from 3-5 p.m. at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library.

The August concert this month will feature The Topeka Jazz Workshop. For more details, watch the full interview above.