“Music in the Park” concert series continues live music performances in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Live music performances continue around the city of Topeka. Shawnee County Parks and Recreation held their Sunday night concert series of “Music in the Park” at Gage Park.

This is the third performance of the summer for the series. The show included marching band music with the Topeka Santa Fe Band and had a special performance with Dancers from Beverly Bernardi Post Conservatory of Dance.

They are happy to be back and performing in front of a live audience this summer, even with rainy weather during this performance.

“We were the only band that played in 2020,” John Spain, an emcee and musician with the Topeka Santa Fe Band said. “We played two dates here in July of 2020 with social distancing and all and it worked out very well. People were very interested in coming out then but it has been a lot bigger crowds now.”

The “Music in the Park” concert series will run until the end of July.