“Music in the Park” live performance draws large crowd to Gage Park

TOPEKA (KSNT)– Live performances are back in the Capital City and that also means performers are back in front of a live audience. Gage Park’s “Music in the Park” at the Gage Park Amphitheater drew in a crowd of hundreds of people.

The Topeka Santa Fe Band performed for the first time in 2021 and the show also included a special performance by Beverly Bernardi Post Conservatory of Dance. These dancers also took the stage for the first time in over a year performing in front of a live audience.

“They’re used to performing for tens of thousands of people,” Beverly Bernardi Post said. “St. Patrick’s Day parade, Santa Fe Band concerts, Mexican Fiesta, Cider Days a lot of filler big events and those all have sidelines so I think we appreciate it more. I think we have an understanding and care more about performing.”

Some of the dancers drove over an hour to perform in Topeka, so it was a special day for the group to come together and perform.