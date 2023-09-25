TOPEKA (KSNT) – Fans of the “Longmire” books in Topeka are about to catch a lucky break.

The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library announced in a press release on Monday, Sept. 25 that Craig Johnson will be visiting Topeka for a Q&A session next month. Johnson is credited with being a New York Times bestselling author behind a mystery novel series that follows the life of Walt Longmire which are also the basis for the Netflix series “Longmire.”

The Q&A will be held from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 9 in the library’s Marvin Auditorium, according to the press release. Currently, registration for the event is full but people can sign up for a wait list by clicking here. This will be one of four author visits to the library in October and November.

Other authors scheduled to visit the library this fall include Janae Marks on Oct. 2, Lamar Giles on Nov. 2 and Alex Grecian on Nov. 5. You can learn more about these upcoming visits by clicking here.