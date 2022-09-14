It’s a complete mystery as to what might be inside the egg. However, it should be hatching soon. (Photo By/Ryan Atchison)

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – For weeks, a mystery egg has been sitting in front of the student Memorial Union at the University of Kansas.

The question is: what could be inside?

The egg will be hatching next Friday, Sept. 23 at 1:30 p.m., according to sources with the university. The hatching will be part of a dedication ceremony to the Ascher family who has worked with university for a Jayhawk Restoration project.

This is not the first time a mystery egg has been cracked open at KU. In 2019, six Jayhawk statues were unveiled which represented the most recognizable mascots created through the years.