LAWRENCE (KSNT) – For weeks, a mystery egg has been sitting in front of the student Memorial Union at the University of Kansas.
The question is: what could be inside?
The egg will be hatching next Friday, Sept. 23 at 1:30 p.m., according to sources with the university. The hatching will be part of a dedication ceremony to the Ascher family who has worked with university for a Jayhawk Restoration project.
This is not the first time a mystery egg has been cracked open at KU. In 2019, six Jayhawk statues were unveiled which represented the most recognizable mascots created through the years.