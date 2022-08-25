TOPEKA (KSNT) – 27 News is looking for answers after the principal at a local high school sent a vague note to parents Thursday afternoon.

“Law enforcement officials are addressing a report regarding a former Topeka West student,” principal John Buckendorff said. “Students and staff have remained safe, instruction is continuing without disruption and law enforcement is addressing the individual of concern.”

A 27 News reporter said there was no unusual activity at Topeka West after the note was sent at 1 p.m. Thursday.

School staff pointed the reporter to district officials, which have not returned our calls and emails. We will keep seeking answers and update the story once we hear more information from the district.