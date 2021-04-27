Topeka police say teen, murder victim knew each other

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka teen is in juvenile detention for killing a woman he knew, police said Tuesday afternoon.

“The incident involved known individuals,” said Gretchen Spiker, Topeka Police Department spokeswoman. “We do not comment on how people are related beyond that.”

Topeka police found Hester Workman, 46, dead Saturday night at a home in southwest Topeka, after someone called 911 for help around 7:15 p.m. The home is located in the 2800 block of James, northwest of 29th and Gage.

Early Tuesday morning, police announced they had arrested a 16-year-old boy for felony murder, first-degree murder, burglary, theft and obstruction.

Workman worked for the Kansas Board of Healing Arts, Tucker Poling, agency director, confirmed with KSNT News.

“She was an integral, beloved member of our team and a consummate professional,” Tucker said.

Mike Kagay, Shawnee County district attorney, said police are expected to submit the case to his office on Wednesday for review.