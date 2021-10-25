‘Namesake Report Workshop’ offers open discussion about name change for Seaman School District

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Seaman School District, USD 345, has been discussing whether to keep or change the district name for almost a year. This comes after it was discovered that the district’s namesake, Fred Seaman, had ties to the Ku Klux Klan.

Seaman Board of Education members and the Namesake Advisory Committee came together for the first time during a namesake report workshop on Oct. 25 to discuss the context in the namesake report.

Board members were given a copy of the report two weeks ago. After looking it over, they had an open discussion about it Monday evening. The report includes the history of Fred Seaman, along with other topics the advisory committee believes should be addressed by the board.

Namesake Advisory Committee members said the report holds valuable information for the community.

“Telling the story and the history and giving context to what’s going on and how, maybe, our community has changed or not changed,” Michelle Cuevas Stubblefield, a Namesake Advisory Committee member said. “While it’s a great community with wonderful history, it doesn’t mean there aren’t issues that we need to fix.”

The advisory committee was made up of people with different perspectives and backgrounds to create the namesake report.

A timeline has not been given by district leaders as to when a final decision will be made.