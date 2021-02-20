NAMI Kansas art auction raises money for mental health while increasing awareness

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – NAMI Kansas raised awareness for mental health and funding to provide services to those living with mental illness and their families on Saturday.

The nonprofit organization held their final day of the Not So Silent Art Auction at KB Design Solutions, where they raised $1,500 overall from bids on donated pieces.

“It helps us to do our mission work at NAMI, which is to end the silence of NAMI, end that stigma,” said David Schmitt, president of NAMI Kansas Board of Directors. “We want to talk about mental illness, and by having events like this we can talk about mental illness.”

The fundraiser was held by the Topeka Business Network, which holds a fundraiser for a local non-profit organization every quarter.

30% of the final bids will go back to the artists, some of which suffer from mental illness themselves. The rest of the funds raised will go toward NAMI Kansas’ programs they offer across the state for those living with mental illnesses and their families.

“Now, we’re being able to use the funds to help support transitioning into online workshops, events, trainings, classes and being able to make that reach,” said Stacey Lyddon, marketing events coordinator for NAMI Kansas. “Honestly, in the reaches is endless.”

If you did not have a chance to stop by the auction but would like to support NAMI Kansas, the organization is also taking donations on their website.