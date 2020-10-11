NAMI Kansas holds annual walk fundraiser for mental health virtually

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – World Mental Health Day was Saturday, and a local organization spent the day raising awareness to the importance of mental illness and change the perceptions that come along with it.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Kansas usually has their annual NAMI Walks fundraiser in-person, however due to the coronavirus they had to switch it to virtual this year.

“It’s important to know that we are in this together, and we want to be able to continue to provide education, support, and the advocacy,” said Stacey Lyddon, the 2020 NAMI Walks Kansas walk manager.

The state-wide organization supports those living with a mental illness, as well as their family and friends, by offering support groups, classes, and more.

On Saturday, they asked people to NAMI Walk their way, and to donate to their organization to help support their 13 affiliates across Kansas.

The organization will continue to accept donations for the next four weeks. To make a donation, CLICK HERE.