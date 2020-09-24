Narcotic search warrant turns up venomous snakes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Officers from the Topeka Police Department got more than they bargained for after serving a narcotics warrant to a Topeka man Wednesday.
The TPD and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force were serving a warrant at the home of David Kidd, 54, 3600 SE Indiana when they found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and venomous snakes.
Two Copperhead snakes were taken into possession.
Kidd was arrested and transported to Shawnee County Department of Corrections:
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Unlawful possession of venomous snake
The snakes were humanly rescued by the Northeast Kansas Wildlife Rescue Organization.