National Association of Broadcasters selects KSNT as finalist for award

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The National Association of Broadcasters has selected KSNT-TV as a finalist for its 2021 Service To America Award.

View KSNT’s entry video for the NAB award above.

The award recognizes local radio and television stations that prove their commitment to community service, according to the NAB Leadership Foundation. It chose KSNT for the station’s coronavirus coverage with the “We Together: A Coronavirus Discussion” weekly townhall series. The shows answered viewer questions about the pandemic with a rotating panel of coronavirus experts and political officials like Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, hosted by KSNT News anchors Brooke Lennington and Molly Patt.

The NAB also recognized KSNT for fundraising $25,000 in relief for nonprofits with the station’s “Weekend of Giving” campaign.