National Boy Scouts of America: Kansas chapters won’t see change from bankruptcy filing

FILE – In this Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 file photo, Boy Scouts lead the Pledge of Allegiance to begin a Veterans Day ceremony in Wrightwood, Calif. Facing a possible bankruptcy due to sex-abuse litigation, the Boy Scouts of America issued a new apology Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, to survivors of abuse and announced plans for expanded services to support them. (James Quigg/The Daily Press via AP)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – While the national chapter of Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy on Monday, they say it won’t affect local chapters like the Jayhawk Area Council.

In a statement to KSNT News, the Boy Scouts of America said because of the financial separation between the organization and local chapters, scouting programs will continue “for many years to come.”

BSA also issued an apology to those harmed during their time in scouting. The organization penned an “Open Letter to Victims” that’s available to read on their website.

To assist those recovering from trauma, they also partnered with 1in6, a program that connects male survivors with trained advocates to receive the support they need.

The file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy will allow the organization to compensate victims while still supporting local scouting programs across the country.