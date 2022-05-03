TOPEKA (KSNT) – A national championship is coming to Topeka.

“This is not just Topeka, this is not just Shawnee County,” Mike said.

Visit Topeka announced a new local sports initiative that has been several months in the making. A new group, The Topeka Area Sports Commission to help bring sports to Kansas.

The group announced the National Junior College Athletic Assoc. National Indoor Track & Field Event will come to Washburn University in 2023. The event will bring about 40 teams, and 540 athletes to the city.

“It’s going to bring some of the best athletes in the country to campus.” Cameron Babb, Washburn University Track & Field head coach

The group announced two main focuses to to develop Topeka and make it a destination city, the riverfront and sports, youth sports in particular.

The announcement was made at a special news conference at Washburn University’s indoor athletic facility.