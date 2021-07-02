National firework shortage ahead of Fourth of July, local stands working to keep up with demand

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Fourth of July is just days away now, which means you’re running out of time to buy fireworks if you want them this holiday weekend.

Nationally, there’s a shortage of fireworks. However, the store manager at Jake’s Fireworks in Topeka said they’ve been able to keep the shelves stocked so far.

They’ve been seeing a lot of customers shopping early this year to make sure they can get their favorite items. And with life getting back to normal, Store Manager Jennie Watson said business is finally feeling like pre-pandemic

“I mean this is one of those times a year where we’re able to do something that we can do literally no other time, at least here in Kansas. So you know it’s supposed to be fun, enjoy your families, and enjoy the opportunities we have,” Watson said.

Jake’s Fireworks will be open through July 5 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m. each night.