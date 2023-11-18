EMPORIA (KSNT) – Firefighters helped put out a fire in Emporia on Saturday that was causing damage to a national historic site.

Captain Michael Nunley with the Emporia Fire Department (EFD) said firefighters received a call at 3:16 p.m. on Nov. 18 for a building located at 224 East Sixth Avenue. This is the location of the Mrs. Preston B. Plumb house which is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Nunley said there is no damage estimate for the fire. Investigators are still on scene looking into the cause of the fire. No one was injured during this incident and the building was unoccupied when the fire started.

