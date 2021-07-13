National labor shortage creates challenges for northeast Kansas workers

(KSNT) – A national employee shortage is preventing Kansas business owners and public service officials from completing jobs effectively.

A1 Trash Service in Manhattan currently has nearly 1,000 customers to serve with less than five employees to put in the work. This is causing the business owners to feel the impact.

“He is on the truck from 4:00 in the morning until whenever,” Dawn Wilson, co-owner of A1 Trash Service, said. “Like tonight, he already said it would be like 9:00 p.m.”

The company is struggling to keep up. Some customers have to wait over a week to have their trash picked up.

“It’s very upsetting to our customers and it’s not fair,” Wilson said.

For business owners like Wilson, it is hard to find hard workers willing to put in the time.

Shawnee County Public Works said it is just another challenge created by COVID-19. Shawnee County is reporting staffing shortages in several departments including Solid Waste, Public Works, Department of Corrections and Parks and Recreation.

“I think the pandemic has essentially created the problem, or made the problem, the existing problem, worse,” Curt Niehaus, Director of Shawnee Country Public Works, said.

To find a list of available jobs with Shawnee County, click here. A1 Trash Service is also hiring. For their company contact information, click here.