KSNT (TOPEKA)- On Saturday National Night Out will host its annual event in 53 neighborhoods across Topeka. The events are decided on by the neighborhoods, and range from pancake breakfasts, to pool parties and even movie nights.

Frito Lay is providing chips for the events, Dillons is providing water, and crime stoppers and the Topeka Fire Department are helping as well.

The main goal of these events is to meet your neighbors, as National Night Out believes majority of crime can be stopped by getting to know the people you live next to just a little bit better.

“A lot of people don’t know their neighbors, you know, they see them come and go to work, but they don’t really know them, and this gives them a really good opportunity to get to know their neighbors.” says National Night Out Coordinator Judy Wilson.

Neighborhoods can still register for the events tomorrow, but the first event kicks off tonight in the Topeka Hy-Vee parking lot, followed by the neighborhood events tomorrow.