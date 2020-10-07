National Night Out Event held in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Law enforcement and Manhattan residents came together Tuesday night for the second annual National Night Out, eating food and having some socially distant community time.

The event is held to bring community members and law enforcement together, and this year even though together looks a little different, Manhattan residents were able to get out and interact with law enforcement and first responders.

“The most exciting part of this is just seeing everyone in the community,” said Riley County Police Department Public Information Officer Rachel Pate. “It has been so long since we have been able to have an event like this.”

The event drew a crowd of all ages, as cars lined up on Avery Avenue at the Riley County Fairgrounds to get hamburgers and hotdogs cooked up by officers and staff from RCPD. The event wrapped up around 7 p.m. at the fairgrounds.

This was the second year for the event in Manhattan and RCPD said they hope that they can continue holding National Night Out in the years to come.