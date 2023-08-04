TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local community program tasked with keeping its neighborhoods safe and recognizable is celebrating across Topeka, and the country.

Neighborhoods across Topeka are ready for yet another celebratory National Night Out. Prevention and Resiliency Services (PARS) hosts this community event every summer. Across the country, anyone is welcome to host a neighborhood party.

This event helps people have a memorable night out, but also gets people familiar with their neighbors. PARS tells 27 News, this allows people to get a feel for their area and better recognize suspicious activity.

“It’s all about getting to know your neighbors,” National Night Out Organizer Eric Tweedy said. “You come together, get to know each other, and then in time you’re like ‘hey, there’s a strange car in this neighborhood or there’s something unusual going on. Maybe I should call my neighbor, or call the emergency line if it’s appropriate.”

There will be around 37 neighborhood parties taking place Saturday, with each group celebrating in their own way. Click here to see times and locations for National Night Out.