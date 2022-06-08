TOPEKA (KSNT) – You better get your popcorn while it lasts because there’s a national popcorn shortage going on.

Supply chain disruptions are limiting popcorn supply, which is pretty frightening for movie theaters and other vendors. However, a local food truck says that getting popcorn isn’t even its biggest issue right now.

Other products, like sugar, cups and lids that actually fit those cups, are also hard to find. All of this comes back to the same old issue that is being heard so often nowadays: problems with the supply chain.

“Right now we’re just getting the product we can get in, trying to maintain as high of a quality as possible, and just hope that we can make it through this,” said Aaron Parrish, owner of Poppin’ Squeeze.

Poppin’ Squeeze hopes its popcorn supply will last all season, but that’s still months away.