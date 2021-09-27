National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is Oct. 23rd

FILE – This Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2013 file photo shows pills of the painkiller hydrocodone at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. Accidental overdoses aren’t the only deadly risk from using powerful prescription painkillers _ the drugs may also contribute to heart-related deaths and other fatalities, according to research published Tuesday, June 14, 2016. “As bad […]

(KSNT) – Local law enforcement is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to join the nationwide prescription drug take-back program on Oct. 23. There will be multiple operating collection sites around the nation where Americans can turn in their unused, unneeded, expired prescription medications.

The Kansas Attorney General’s Office, Soldier Township Fire Department, and the Mission Fire Department, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office will offer two drop-off locations for unused prescriptions.

The Soldier Township Fire Department, located at 600 NW 46th Street, will host one location. In addition, the Mission Fire Department, 3101 SW Urish Road, will host a drop-off site.

The drop-off sites will be open from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office released a statement calling unused or expired prescription medications a public safety issue, leading to accidental poisoning, overdose and abuse.

Participants in the take-back program may dispose of medication in its original container or by removing the medication from its container and disposing of it directly into the disposal box.

Tablets, capsules and all other solid dosage forms will be collected. Intravenous solutions, injectables, and syringes will not be accepted.