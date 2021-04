FILE – In this June 15, 2018, file photo, pharmaceuticals are seen in North Andover, Mass. The Trump administration is moving ahead with its plan to allow Americans to safely and legally get access to lower-cost prescription drugs from Canada (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

TOPEKA (KSNT) — The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, April 24.

The day provides a safe and convenient way of disposing prescription drugs while also educating people about the potential for abuse of medications.

To find a “take back” location near you, click here.

If you are near Topeka, there are two locations in the city: