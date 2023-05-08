TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn University Institute of Technology (Washburn Tech) is in the national spotlight this May.

Lori Hutchinson, a Washburn University spokeswoman, said Washburn Tech is designated as the top National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) in the Sunflower State. The NCCER coordinator and electrical technology instructor Chris Mullins accepted the award at a recent Build Up Kansas event.

“Being the NCCER program of the year in the state of Kansas is a testament to the dedication of NCCER instructors who work hard each day certifying students in 17 different craft titles,” Mullins said. “We work as a team to be sure we always use best practices.”

Hutchinson said along with Mullins, other Washburn Tech instructors who teach the curriculum include: Mike Evenson, John Lemon, David Praiswater, James Herren, Fred Harmon, Martin DeVader and Kyle Weider.

The NCCER was formed in 1996 and is recognized by the construction industry as the training, assessment, certification and career development standard for the construction and maintenance craft professional, according to Hutchinson. NCCER also provides workforce development systems to assist technical schools in boosting enrollment and job placements.

This news comes just days after Washburn University President JuliAnn Mazachek announced that new scholarship opportunities will be available for students of the university and tech campus.

