TOPEKA (KSNT) – A national retail chain is set to return to the capital city after packing up shop more than five years ago.

Burlington Coat Factory will be setting up in west Topeka July 7, 2023 at 1800 Southwest Wanamaker Rd. in the Wanamaker Hills shopping area, according to Burlington’s website.

Burlington Coat Factory closed its doors in Topeka in the winter of 2017 at the West Ridge Mall.

The company owns and operates more than 1,000 stores across 40 states in the U.S. and Puerto Rico with their headquarters based out of New Jersey, according to their website. The retail chain is known for selling products like dresses, business attire, casual clothing, shoes and other accessories.