National shortage hurting car buyers in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT)– Now that we’re seeing a light at the end of the pandemic, national shortages are on the rise across the nation, one of which is impacting Kansans.

The national shortage of cars has now affected the Sunflower State and prices are on the rise because of it. It’s all due to a computer chip shortage. Car dealers in the Topeka area said normally inventory is five to six times higher than what they are seeing in car lots right now. It’s mainly trucks, large SUVs and some of the smaller sedans. Car dealers said the value of cars people can trade in has shot up, but the selection of cars people can buy has gone down.

“When COVID first hit the car manufacturers went to the semiconductor makers and said, ‘hey, we think we are going to sell fewer cars so we are going to hold back on some of our orders,'” Chris Corum said, car sales manager at Ed Bozarth Chevrolet. “Well, they reallocated those to PlayStations and PS3’s and all those kind of gaming equipment that people were using when they were staying home for the pandemic.”

Inventory levels will go back to normal at some point, but it could take anywhere from six months to two years.