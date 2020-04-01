National walking days deliver a gust of fresh air during the stay-at-home

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topekans can find a spot for a stroll with social distancing to commemorate National Walking Day.
It’s no joke.The American Heart Association started the April 1 holiday to keep people moving, and the organization said walking 30 minutes per day can greatly improve your health.
Here are a few places around the city where you can lace up your shoes and go for a walk:
- The loop includes a 10 to 12-foot wide paved trail around the lake, and is biker and walker friendly.
- 3027 Southeast Beach Terr. Topeka, KS 66605
- The trail has over seven miles of paved path, and is biker and walker friendly.
- Crestview Park at SW Fairlawn Rd. Topeka, KS
- Skyline park includes Burnett’s Mound, the highest point in Topeka, where you can get a view of the entire city.
- 3511 SW Skyline Parkway Topeka, KS 66614
If you can’t make it out to these spots today, you can also go for a walk around the block to get some fresh air and vitamin D.
Click here to see today’s weather report and find the best time to go for a stroll.