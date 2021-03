A roadside sign warns motorists of extreme fire danger on Grizzly Peak Boulevard, in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Due to high winds and dry conditions PG&E will turn off the power to over 361,000 customers in 36 counties to protect them from possible wildfires caused by downed power lines. The National Weather Service predicts offshore winds from the north peaking at higher elevations up to 70 mph. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP)

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) — The National Weather Service has issued a fire warning for Shawnee County.

The NWS has announced the grass fire in the “Dover township is dangerous” and to avoid the area.

A “red flag” warning will continue into Monday. To find out more information about the upcoming weather, click here.

KSNT News will update you when the fire warning has expired.