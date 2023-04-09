TOPEKA (KSNT) – Twitter will soon limit the number of automated tweets accounts can send each month.

The National Weather Service sends automated warnings during severe weather to alert people who are in the storm’s path.

All Twitter accounts would be limited to 50 automated tweets per day.

A meteorologist with the NWS tells 27 News he doesn’t anticipate reaching the daily limit for automated severe weather graphics. In the event they do, he says people should have other ways to receive alerts.

“The important thing to know about these graphics is that you only get the initial warning graphic itself,” NWS Meteorologist Chad Omitt said. “You never get any follow-up information, and so it’s always important to have other ways of receiving warning information.”

In addition to social media, there are several ways people should be able to receive information during severe weather.

Most people will get notifications of tornadoes, flash flooding and other severe weather on their phone. Omitt recommends also using emergency weather radios and television for information.