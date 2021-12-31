National Weather Service: Kansas ‘Winter storm’ on the way

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
ksnw-trips-winter-storm-011217-rb-mgfx_236631

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Topeka from New Years Eve to New Years Day.

Topeka and other areas in northeast Kansas are expected to receive heavy amounts of snow Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. Bitterly cold temperatures are in the forecast with the coldest wind chills expected to be as low as 20 degrees below zero on Jan. 2.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Donate Today!
December 31 2021 11:59 pm