National Weather Service: Kansas ‘Winter storm’ on the way

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Topeka from New Years Eve to New Years Day.
Topeka and other areas in northeast Kansas are expected to receive heavy amounts of snow Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. Bitterly cold temperatures are in the forecast with the coldest wind chills expected to be as low as 20 degrees below zero on Jan. 2.
Here is the latest timeline for the upcoming winter storm that will impact the area late tonight through Saturday. Regardless of your location, hazardous travel is expected tomorrow. #kswx pic.twitter.com/SSm74kmyuX— NWS Topeka (@NWSTopeka) December 31, 2021