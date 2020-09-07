Nationwide ammo shortage affects local gun store

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – More Americans bought guns for the first time in 2020 than ever before, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation.

This was something the industry did not see coming and resulted in a nationwide, and local, ammunition shortage.

“Manufacturers that are making ammo, they are keeping a lot of the components to themselves because they’re at full tilt and they can’t afford to sell any outright,” said Floyd McMillin, Owner of The Gun Garage in Topeka. “Military and law enforcement and other places, they will get filled first before it goes to the public.”

Five million Americans bought a gun for the first time this year, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation. This made it difficult for ammunition manufacturers to fill orders quickly.

In between the high demand, coronavirus safety precautions, and difficulty getting materials to create the ammunition, manufacturers are not able to produce as fast, and gun salesmen are having a hard time getting their hands on it.

Even locally, McMillin said he has been short on three different types of ammo.

As to when ammunition could become more readily available, McMillin said it’s up in the air – but could last years.

For now, he is trying to find ways to help manufactures and provide them with more materials.