Nationwide flower shortage before Mother’s Day

TOPEKA (KSNT) — A flower distribution center in Topeka, Baisch & Skinner Inc., distributes different types of flowers to flower shops all across the state of Kansas.

They explained that the national flower shortage is happening because of the pandemic, but it didn’t start in the United States. It started in South America, which is where a vast majority of flower shops across the county get their flower supply.

When COVID-19 hit, they had to lay off employees overseas and by the time they were able to return to work they didn’t have the flowers that should have been planted in 2020. So now, flower shops are urging customers to order in advance for Mother’s Day on May 9.

“The last-minute stuff is a struggle to get something in fast,” Jeri Jones, the manager of Baisch & Skinner Inc., said. “Through any of this don’t not buy your mom flowers. We have found out that flowers are more important now than they ever have been. If you can’t see your loved ones this is how you send them your love.”

Baisch & Skinner Inc. said they were proactive, so they are currently stocked up on flowers. But they said daisies and come of the other more common flowers will be the ones to fly off of the shelves first.