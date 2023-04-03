KANSAS (KSNT) – The Camber Pharmaceurticals, Inc. issued a voluntary recall for an antimicrobial medication due to possible bacillus cereus contamination.

Atovaquone Oral Suspension used in the prevention and treatment of pneumocystis jiroveci pneumonia in adults and children over the age of 13 is being recalled by Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. of Piscataway, New Jersey. Issued March 31, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said the most at-risk population is immunocompromised individuals. To date, there have not been any reports of people becoming sickened by the product impacted in this recall.

Bacillus cereus is an aerobic spore-forming bacteria found in soil, on vegetables and in many raw processed foods, according to the FDA. Following consumption, symptoms include abdominal pain, non-bloody diarrhea and acute vomiting attacks. Feelings of intoxication have been associated with severe illness and death.

Bacillus cereus has an incubation period of four to 16 hours following ingestion with symptoms lasting up to 24 hours, according to the FDA. Atovaquone Oral Suspension was sold nationwide to wholesalers, distributors, retail pharmacies and mail-order pharmacies.

The national drug code associated with the product is 31722-629-21 and the impacted lot number is E220182, according to the FDA. If you have purchased this product, you are encouraged to stop using it and return it or discard it.

Adverse reactions can be reported online at www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm or by calling to request a form at 1-800-332-1088. Consumers may also contact the company at 1-877-597-0878 or rxrecalls@inmar.com.