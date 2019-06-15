Nationwide Target outage now over

CHICAGO, IL – AUGUST 22: A sign hangs above a Target store on August 22, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Target today reported a 6.4 percent jump in store traffic for the quarter, the biggest increase in at least a decade. The retailer also reported a 41 percent increase in online sales for the quarter. (Photo […]

Target stores across the country experienced a system outage on Saturday afternoon.

Target confirmed the issue via Twitter writing “We’re aware that guests are currently unable to make purchases at Target stores. Our teams are troubleshooting now and we apologize for the inconvenience. We will provide an update as soon as possible.”

Within just a couple hours of that announcement, they had everything fixed.

Target is now apologizing for the inconvenience. Their post said the outage was just a technology glitch, not a security risk or hack of some sort.