TOPEKA (KSNT) – The program B.R.A.K.E.S. stands for be responsible and keep everyone safe.

The national driving course made it’s way down to the capital city this weekend. Connecting young drivers with professional racers, instructors, and law enforcement to encourage road safety.

The program travels around the country, teaching teens and their parents pivotal driving skills in a safe and controlled environment.

According to workers, graduates of the program are 64% less likely to get in a vehicle crash within their first three years of driving.

Going through the driving course, teens navigate through different scenarios that showcase distracted driving awareness, panic braking, crash avoidance and more.

“For a teen, this is the most dangerous thing they will do for the next ten years of their life,” B.R.A.K.E.S. Instructor Don Hughes said. “Right now they don’t have all the skills that we’ve had to develop as adults. They haven’t even driven in all four seasons. We’re giving them the tools, the time to build those skills, and get better at driving.”

In addition to driving, participants learn from local law enforcement and professional truck drivers on ways to stay safe on the highway.

The program continues in Topeka at the Stormont Vail Events Center parking lot Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.