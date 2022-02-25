TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three Native American Representatives in the Kansas Legislature issued a response on Friday to Education Commissioner Randy Watson’s resignation letter that was refused by the State Board of Education.

The three Kansas Native American Legislators submitted their individual responses to the State Board of Education’s decision to refuse Watson’s resignation letter. The resounding message from their collective response was that “Native American voices are listened to, but not respected”. Their response went on to say that the actions of today show the painful reality of Indigenous people everywhere and that their trauma is not realized by the broader society, even in the modern day.

The responses of each Representative can be found here:

“I disagree with the State Board of Education’s decision today. It saddens my heart because I had faith in our Board that they would make the right decision. Instead, they perpetuated and justified his negative comments by allowing him to continue to serve in his position. The State Board of Education not only failed me but our Native American students, as well. A slap on the wrist and trying to sweep it under the rug isn’t enough justice for me. Even though it’s 2022, I still feel like Native Americans are not considered a priority or important.” Representative Dr. Ponka-We Victors-Cozad

“The systemic racism against First Americans is buried so deeply in mainstream understanding that we are being told directly and by action that what Dr. Watson said is easily forgiven. Substitute any other race or ethnicity for ‘Indian’ in his quote, then explain how it should be forgiven. This is a part of how cultural erasure occurs. Being Native American isn’t a joke and to consider it as such robs us of our dignity. As we move forward, I hope that the State Board of Education will place Human Rights above policy.” Representative Stephanie Byers

“A majority of our Tribal Leaders called for Dr. Watson’s resignation. Seeing the decision by the KS State Board of Education, our Kansas Tribal leadership is disrespected. It shows our Native students that when these types of stereotypical comments are made, they should just get over it and tolerate them.” Representative Christina Haswood

The collective response ends with a call for leadership change in the State Board of Education in order for healing to happen and justice to take place. It ends with a suggestion that the State Board of Education include more educational lessons about Native American history and the Indigenous experience to break down stereotypes.

Watson made insensitive comments about Native Americans in a video conference last week which has been condemned by members of the state legislature and Governor Laura Kelly. The comment that Watson made can be seen below:

“It’s always fascinating, I had some cousins from California, they were petrified of tornadoes,” Watson said. “They’d come visit us, you know, in the summer. They’re like, ‘Are we going to get killed by a tornado?’ I’d say ‘Don’t worry about that, but you got to worry about the Indians raiding the town at any time.’ And they really thought that.”