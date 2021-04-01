Navy veteran gifted new car through local organizations

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Bruce Curl, a veteran from Kansas City, was gifted a new car Thursday morning. The vehicle came from Farmer’s Insurance and was fixed up by Carstar in Topeka.

The Navy veteran and member of the Veterans Community Project served in the US Navy as a quality assurance inspector for submarine electronics for five years which included the need for a secret clearance. But after he left the military in 1978, he went 10 years without a car and relied on public transportation instead.

With the help of the community and several other organizations, he now has a ride of his own to help himself and take care of his family as well.

“You know, my mom’s 96, I have a son and a brother and they’re kind of hurting transportation-wise and this will help everybody,” Curl said.

Dean Kowelzer, Topeka McAbee Carstar Owner, said his business’ role was to fix up and refurbish the vehicle that Farmer’s Insurance gifted Curl. Binswanger Glass put on a new windshield and Kansasland Tire and Service donated the tires for the vehicle.

“It’s great to meet somebody like Bruce who is in need of something like this transportation,” Kowelzer said. “[Bruce] says he gets medicine and he takes his 96-year-old mom to doctor’s appointments and stuff so he needed something good and reliable to take her around.”