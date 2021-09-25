NBHA hosts State Finals in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT)– The National Barrel Horse Association hosts their State Finals at the Stormont Vail Event Center this weekend.

More than seven different districts across the state of Kansas and some parts of Missouri come together to compete in different age groups dependent not only upon the people’s age but the horses’ as well. A total of over 300 riders competing in the show.

“It’s a great way to bring all the districts together and we all celebrate each other and see the best of the best for the year, ” said Ashley Banister, the director of NBHA of Kansas. “Tomorrow will be really exciting when we watch those fastest horses running at the end. “

The event opened Friday and the final is Saturday starting at 8 a.m.