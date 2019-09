EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – The NCAA’s Chief Medical Officer will be speaking with students at Emporia State University in October.

ESU President Allison Garrett stopped by the KSNT News morning show Thursday to give us the details.

Dr. Brian Hainline will be coming on Monday, Oct. 7. The topic is: Can Sport Save Society? Dr. Hainline will highlight the benefits of organized sports, physcially and mentally.

The presentation will be held at 7:00 in Webb Hall of the student union.