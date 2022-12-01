TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Courthouse will undergo a makeover to the tune of almost $15 million.

The renovations will be funded by $14,483,333 through the American Rescue Plan Act. Kenny Hart with Senne Company says the project will start next week and will take about two years to complete. Visitors and staff at the courthouse should only experience minor inconveniences during the renovation work.

The renovations will include a complete HVAC and window replacement, new LED light fixtures and a new roof. The replacement of the HVAC unit is expected to save taxpayers money in the long run thanks to better energy efficiency. The old commission chambers will also be converted into two new courtrooms.

Court Administrator Lea Welch said new audio and visual equipment will be added in all courtrooms, even two newly built ones, at a cost of $416,029. These updates are not expected to have any impact on the daily court log.