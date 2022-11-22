TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo’s “Dream Night” saw nearly 2,000 visitors show up to enjoy the nighttime light display.

The Topeka Zoo reports that 1,883 people came out to enjoy the invitation-only event during Zoo Lights. This was an increase from 1,296 visitors last year.

Zoo staff adjust the music and lights on Dream Night to give visitors a less stimulating journey through Zoo Lights and provide a more comfortable and safe environment. The event is reserved for children with special needs and their families with accommodations for those with sensory-processing difficulties.

The tradition of Dream Night was started in 1996 at the Rotterham Zoo in the Netherlands. A zoo keeper noticed families of children diagnosed with cancer often had other expenses to meet and were unable to find free time to visit the zoo. The Rotterham Zoo created an event where these children and their families could visit the zoo and have a fun, relaxing evening.

