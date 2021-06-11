Map: More than 30,000 lose power as storms move through Northeast Kansas

The Evergy Outage Map showed 31,692 without power around 4 p.m. Friday.

MCLOUTH (KSNT) – Thousands of Kansans have lost power as severe weather moves Friday through the northeast corner of the state.

At around 3:40 p.m., Evergy’s Outage Map reported 506 outages with 19,043 of its customers without power. Major concentrations of power outages include in Denison and near Holton, as well as a large stretch at the Kansas-Missouri border.

The National Weather Service and local emergency crews reported a power pole on fire in McLouth, east of Nazarene Church. Another pole and its lines are also down, and firefighters are responding.

View a live look at the map below:

Severe thunderstorm warnings have crept across the upper areas of Northeast Kansas throughout the day. To keep track of what will happen with weather conditions next, visit KSNT News’ weather page.

Take a live look at KSNT News’ interactive weather radar below: