Nearly 3,000 lose power in southwest Topeka, businesses & traffic lights affected

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Nearly 3,000 people have lost power Wednesday morning in parts of southwest and west Topeka.

Around 9:30 a.m., power went out for some 2,200 people in a swath stretching from Wanamaker Road to Gage Boulevard, between 17th and 9th. Evergy’s Outage Map reports another 748 from Wanamaker to Fairlawn are without power between 17th Street and 26th Terrace.

Topeka West High School, which is in the middle of the second affected area, alerted parents around 10 a.m. they are without power. They are continuing classes as usual.

The Evergy Outage Map, as seen at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Several businesses have been affected, including the Target on Wanamaker. Traffic lights at major intersections including Gage Boulevard and Huntoon Street have also lost power.

Power is out at Huntoon and Gage. Use caution Posted by Dan Garrett KSNT on Wednesday, October 23, 2019

Evergy has not determined a cause for the outages, but has crews on scene. They estimate they will have power back on for the affected areas by 11 a.m.

This is a developing story.